Russian shelling kills eight in east Ukraine - president's office

Russian shelling killed eight people in the town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, a senior official in the president's office said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said on the Telegram messaging app that five others were wounded after a market, bus station, petrol stations and residential buildings came under fire in the town in the Donetsk region.

