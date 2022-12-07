Russian shelling kills eight in east Ukraine - president's office
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:00 IST
Russian shelling killed eight people in the town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, a senior official in the president's office said.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said on the Telegram messaging app that five others were wounded after a market, bus station, petrol stations and residential buildings came under fire in the town in the Donetsk region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Telegram
- Donetsk
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Dosti se zyada kuch bhi nahi hota," says Alipov on resumption of festival of Russian culture in India
Russian envoy urges restraint by Turkey in Syria - media
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian strikes cripple power facilities
Ukraine's security service raids Kyiv monastery, suspects Russian sabotage
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian strikes cripple power facilities