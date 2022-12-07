Left Menu

Russian shelling kills eight in east Ukraine - president's office

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:00 IST
Russian shelling killed eight people in the town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, a senior official in the president's office said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said on the Telegram messaging app that five others were wounded after a market, bus station, petrol stations and residential buildings came under fire in the town in the Donetsk region.

