New influx in far-right 'Reichsbuerger' scene - German domestic spy agency chief

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:36 IST
The far-right "Reichsbuerger" movement that denies the existence of the modern German state has seen a considerable influx in the past year and presents a persistently high level of danger, said the head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency on Wednesday.

The group arrested in raids early Wednesday are a prime example of a new scene where Reichsbuerger ideologies, conspiracy theories and extreme right-wing narratives flow together, said Thomas Haldenwang.

"Above all, the propaganda surrounding an imminent "Day X" can generate considerable pressure to act in such clandestine groups and ultimately be the trigger for serious acts of violence," he said in an emailed statement, adding security agencies maintain a close eye on the scene.

