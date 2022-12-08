Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, December 8: *HC to pronounce order on bail plea of ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of National Stock Exchange employees.

*HC to hear bail plea by Khalid Saifi and other accused in Delhi riots case concerning alleged conspiracy behind the violence.

