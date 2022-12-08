HC-CASES
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 09:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, December 8: *HC to pronounce order on bail plea of ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of National Stock Exchange employees.
*HC to hear bail plea by Khalid Saifi and other accused in Delhi riots case concerning alleged conspiracy behind the violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
