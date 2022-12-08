Yash Pakka bags recognition as the Noteworthy Water Efficient Unit at CII’s National Awards for Excellence in Water Management

The event, themed ‘Being Future Ready: Water for All’, recognised companies making significant strides in water conservation India, December 8th, 2022: Yash Pakka Limited, pioneer in the sustainable packaging industry, has been named the Noteworthy Water Efficient Unit at the National Awards for Excellence in Water Management 2022 by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The stellar accolade was presented at the 8th CII Water Innovation Summit organised by CII-Triveni Water Institute along with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Govt. of India.

Yash Pakka’s win was backed by its several water saving initiatives. This includes a Micro Plate Settler (MPS) & Sedicell which makes machine backwater reusable by removing suspended fibres, thereby reducing freshwater use and effluent generation. Further, the company has installed settlers (save-all) in its paper machines which essentially reuse effluents and suspended solids from water into the manufacturing process. With these initiatives, the Yash Pakka saves 750 million litres of water each year.

Speaking on the win, Jagdeep Hira, Business Head – Yash Pakka Limited said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition from the prestigious CII. Yash Pakka is determined to make all efforts towards a cleaner planet, and saving natural resources is our primary focus. We have taken our total water consumption down from around 50 m3/Ton to 37 m3/Ton in the last 4 years of hard work and commitment towards the environment which means savings of around 750 million litres of water annually. But we didn’t stop here, we have set a challenging target of 25 m3/Ton of water consumption by the end of FY 2023-24, and we are already on it.” About Yash Pakka Limited - Yash Pakka Limited, founded in 1981 by KK Jhunjhunwala as Yash Papers Limited, is one of the pioneers in the Indian sustainable packaging industry. In these 40 years, the company has transformed from a paper manufacturer to a sustainable and regenerative packaging solutions provider. The over 450-member company works towards making the planet cleaner through its holistic approach. Yash Pakka Limited has a strong business presence across 35 countries and aims to double its production capacity by 2024. It has been recognised as one of 'Top 10 Environmentally Sustainable Companies' by B-Corp, a reputed international organisation. https://www.yashpakka.com/ (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

