Man-eater leopard shot dead in Uttarakhand
PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A man-eater leopard was shot dead early on Thursday by forest department hunters here, officials said.
The two hunters -- Joy Hukil and Gambhir Singh Bhandari -- shot dead the leopard at 3 am in the forest area in Maikot village, DFO VK Singh said. The leopard had killed 12-year-old Arnav Chand on November 27 while he was returning home, he said.
The villagers were scared after the incident and the leopard was declared a man-eater.
