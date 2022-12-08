Left Menu

Malaysia's anti-graft agency opens probe into alleged misuse of $136 bln in govt funds

Updated: 08-12-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into an alleged misappropriation of 600 billion ringgit ($136.39 billion) in government funds.

The investigation comes after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim this week announced a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin, alleging they did not follow proper procedures. ($1 = 4.3990 ringgit)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

