UK minister says 'outraged' by news Iran has executed a protester
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 18:49 IST
British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday he was "outraged" by the news that Iran had executed a protester over recent anti-government unrest.
"The world cannot turn a blind eye to the abhorrent violence committed by the Iranian regime against its own people," Cleverly said on Twitter.
