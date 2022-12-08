U.S. diplomat's wife given suspended jail sentence for fatal UK car crash

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, was given an eight month jail term suspended for 12 months in a London court on Thursday for causing the death of a teenager by careless driving in a fatal crash in England in 2019.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after his motorcycle was in a collision with a car driven by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the English county of Northamptonshire that is used by the U.S. military.

Sacoolas, who pleaded guilty in October, did not attend her sentencing at London's Old Bailey central criminal court, but appeared by videolink from the United States.

