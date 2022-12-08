Left Menu

U.S. expresses concern about N.Korea missile launches to Chinese representative

The U.S. Special Representative on North Korea Sung Kim told his Chinese counterpart on Korean Peninsula affairs Liu Xiaoming the United States was concerned by an "unprecedented" number of ballistic missile launches from Pyongyang, the State Department said.

"(Sung Kim) strongly condemned these missile launches," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said of the video conference that took place on Wednesday.

"Kim emphasized that maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is an important shared goal."

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

