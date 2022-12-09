Korean national among 3 held in raid at illegal bar in Greater Noida

Three men, including a South Korean national, were arrested from a gaming centre in Greater Noida where alcohol was allegedly being served illegally, officials said on Friday.

A team of the Excise Department along with the local police raided the gaming centre located in the Knowledge Park area on Thursday evening, a senior official said.

''Excise inspectors Rahul Singh and Chandrashekhar Singh raided the gaming centre - Screen Golf Good Shot - located on the first floor of Signature Tower in Knowledge Park area where the liquor was being served illegally,'' District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said.

The facility had no license to serve liquor and three workers were arrested from the spot against whom an FIR has been lodged at the local police station, he said.

Those held have been identified as Rahul Pal, Gaurav Singh and Korean national Yang Jin Ko, the officer said.

''The raid was held as part of enforcement campaign against illegal liquor trade as per the orders of the regional Excise Commissioner and the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate,'' Singh said.

He said the officials also seized 17 beer cans permitted for sale in Uttar Pradesh and five bottles of Korean wine from the spot.

The arrested trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act and sent to jail, the officer added.

