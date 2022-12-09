Left Menu

Govt seeks Parliament nod for net additional spending of Rs 3.25 lakh cr this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Government on Friday sought Parliament nod for net additional spending of over Rs 3.25 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

As per the first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of about Rs 4.36 lakh crore.

Of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregates to over Rs 3.25 lakh crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

