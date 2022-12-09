Left Menu

Body of 3-year-old boy found in public toilet in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:20 IST
Body of 3-year-old boy found in public toilet in Delhi
Representative image
The body of a three-year-old boy was found in a public toilet of a slum cluster in Shahdara's Jhilmil Industrial Area, police said on Friday.

The identity of the child, who was living with his parents in the slum cluster, has been established, they said.

A senior police officer said while no visible injury marks were found on the body, the child's undergarment, biscuit packets and some money was found lying near it.

Police said a probe is underway to establish the actual cause of death which will be ascertained only after a post-mortem report is received.

Preliminary inquiry has suggested that on Thursday, around 3 pm, the child's mother had given him Rs 15 to buy biscuit packets. But half-an-hour later, his body was spotted by a person in the public toilet of the same slum cluster. The person alerted the police about the same, a senior police officer said.

''No case has been registered yet in the matter as we are still probing the actual cause of death which will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination,'' the senior police officer added.

For now, police have ruled out any possibility of sexual assault and said there was no CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the slum cluster but a detailed investigation is underway.

The deceased's father works as a labourer in a cable factory while his mother is a housewife, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

