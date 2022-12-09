UK says human rights situation in China deteriorated in 2021

Britain said on Friday that the human rights situation in China continued to deteriorate last year with Uyghur Muslims facing what the foreign minister called "horrific persecution".

"The human rights situation in China continued to deteriorate in 2021," Britain's foreign ministry said in a report on human rights developments across the globe in 2021, which was published on Friday.

"The evidence of widespread, systematic human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang grew."

