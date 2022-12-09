Left Menu

UK says human rights situation in China deteriorated in 2021

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:58 IST
UK says human rights situation in China deteriorated in 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said on Friday that the human rights situation in China continued to deteriorate last year with Uyghur Muslims facing what the foreign minister called "horrific persecution".

"The human rights situation in China continued to deteriorate in 2021," Britain's foreign ministry said in a report on human rights developments across the globe in 2021, which was published on Friday.

"The evidence of widespread, systematic human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang grew."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022