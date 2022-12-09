Thane: Woman held for running sex racket, four persons rescued

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Thane in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

The woman was held by a team of the Thane police's Anti Human Trafficking Cell on a tip off on Thursday, said Senior Inspector Mahesh Patil.

''Four women, including two sisters, in the 17-25 age group who were being pushed into the flesh trade by the accused have been rescued. She has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,'' he added.

