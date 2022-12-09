Left Menu

It climbed a tree and got entangled in the wire while descending, Jha said.In an attempt to free itself, the tiger, weighing 200 kg, suffocated to death, the official said.Madhya Pradesh is home to six tiger reserves, namely Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna and Sanjay Dubri.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:27 IST
MP: Two held, two forest personnel suspended for tiger's death in Panna
Two men were arrested on Friday and two forest personnel have been suspended for dereliction of duty for the death of a tiger in a forest of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, an official said on Friday. Earlier this week, the carcass of a tiger ensnared using a clutch cable was found hanging from a tree near the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

Two prime accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for two weeks, Chattarpur circle conservator of forests Sanjeev Jha told PTI.

A deputy ranger and beat guard have been suspended for dereliction of duty, he said.

According to forest officials, the tiger carcass was found hanging from a tree in Tilgua beat's compartment no. 460 in the north forest division near the Panna Tiger Reserve.

A probe into the incident has revealed that the big cat had walked into a trap laid for herbivores and broke off a piece of wood to which a clutch cable was fixed. It climbed a tree and got entangled in the wire while descending, Jha said.

''In an attempt to free itself, the tiger, weighing 200 kg, suffocated to death,” the official said.

Madhya Pradesh is home to six tiger reserves, namely Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna and Sanjay Dubri.

