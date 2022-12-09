Left Menu

PMLA: ED files prosecution complaint in alleged coal levy scam in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:51 IST
PMLA: ED files prosecution complaint in alleged coal levy scam in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a prosecution complaint before a special court in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur in a money laundering case linked to the alleged coal levy scam, in which an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and three others have been named as accused.

The 'prosecution complaint' along with relied upon documents, running into 8000 pages, was filed in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Singh Rajput under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said ED's counsel Saurabh Pandey.

IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, the latter's uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and businessman Sunil Agrawal have been named as accused, he added.

The ED's prosecution complaint mentioned that an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne was being extorted for coal transported in the state by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen, he said.

Besides, lands purchased through benami transactions were also mentioned in the prosecution complaint, Pandey informed.

Vishnoi, who is a Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer of the 2009-batch, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and businessman Sunil Agrawal were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the central probe agency launched multi-city raids in the state on October 11.

The money laundering investigation was launched after the ED took cognisance of an Income Tax department complaint.

On December 2, the ED arrested Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary posted in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's office, in the same case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022