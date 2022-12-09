Delhi CM directs planning dept to recall order restricting DDCD vice chairman from using his office: Sources
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the Planning department to recall the order restricting DDCD vice-chairman Jasmine Shah from discharging his duties, official sources said on Friday.
Lt Governor VK Saxena had last month asked Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi over allegations of misusing his office for ''political purposes'', they said.
Shah, the vice chairman of the Delhi government's think tank, was restricted from discharging his duties and his office sealed while the facilities enjoyed by him were withdrawn following an order by the LG last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
