UN Secretary-General calls for investigation on Nigeria forced abortions report
Nigeria's defence chief said the military will not investigate the report because it was not true. "The Secretary-General takes note with concern of the allegations of systemic and coerced abortions reportedly perpetrated by the Nigerian Army against women and girls who had already been victimized by Boko Haram," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in an email to Reuters.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an investigation into allegations of systemic and coerced abortions reportedly perpetrated by the Nigerian army, the U.N spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Nigerian Army has run a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the country's northeast since at least 2013. Nigeria's defence chief said the military will not investigate the report because it was not true.
"The Secretary-General takes note with concern of the allegations of systemic and coerced abortions reportedly perpetrated by the Nigerian Army against women and girls who had already been victimized by Boko Haram," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in an email to Reuters. "The allegations deserve thorough investigation and the application of immediate remedial actions and accountability measures, if necessary."
