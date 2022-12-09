Undertake exercise of updating, revising panchayat electoral rolls in time bound manner in J-K: SEC to officials

State Election Commissioner K K Sharma on Friday asked officials to undertake the exercise for updating and revising the panchayat electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir in a time bound manner.

The SEC passed these directions while chairing a meeting to discuss the schedule for updation and revision of panchayat electoral roll in Jammu and Kashmir.

Multi-phased elections to panchayats and municipalities were held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, thereby paving way for holding of these elections in 2023.

Discussions were held regarding the revision of updation schedule and revision of panchayat electoral roll which included availability of soft and hard copies of the last electoral rolls, position of updation of supplements due to updation of voter lists, printing of electoral rolls and forms and availability of infrastructure, and publication of draft rolls in online and offline modes, officials said.

The new rolls will be prepared with reference to January 1, 2023, as the qualifying dates for all those who have attained the age 18 or were left out, they said. During the meeting, it was informed that under the guidelines to be issued by SEC, the concerned election officer shall also refer to the names of all persons whose name figure as electors in the latest electoral rolls (of concerned Assembly Constituency), they said.

It was informed that after due process and through proper outreach, names of all those found eligible as electors, with reference to 01.01.2023 as qualifying date, would be included in the panchayat electoral rolls. The SEC directed officers to work in a coordinated manner to ensure that the revision is done in accordance with the guidelines already prescribed for the same.

