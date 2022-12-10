Left Menu

Two lakh banned Yaba tablets seized in Assam, 4 held

Four people were arrested from Assams Cachar district after banned Yaba tablets were allegedly recovered from their possession, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. Keep it up In another seizure, heroin worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from a bus in Tinsukia district this morning and four suspected drug peddlers were detained, police said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-12-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 13:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people were arrested from Assam's Cachar district after banned Yaba tablets were allegedly recovered from their possession, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the state police intercepted a truck in Cachar on Friday night, and seized two lakh Yaba tablets, a narcotic substance.

Congratulating the police on the success, Sarma tweeted: ''#AssamAgainstDrugs @cacharpolice intercepted a truck and seized 20 packets containing 2,00,000 Yaba tablets. Also arrested four accused. The efforts of @assampolice to curb the menace of drugs in the state are commendable and much appreciated. Keep it up!'' In another seizure, heroin worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from a bus in Tinsukia district this morning and four suspected drug peddlers were detained, police said. The contraband was packed with clothes in a bag, a senior officer added.

