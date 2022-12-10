Left Menu

Police: Hostage situation ended in German city of Dresden

The man reportedly fired several shots before fleeing, according to Radio Dresden.Dresden police separately confirmed that a 62-year-old woman was found dead in another part of the city Saturday.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 19:02 IST
Police: Hostage situation ended in German city of Dresden
  • Country:
  • Germany

German police say they have ended a hostage situation in the eastern city of Dresden, following reports of shots fired Saturday morning.

Police had urged people to avoid an area in the city center and ordered Dresden's Christmas market to remain closed while the operation was underway.

Shortly after noon police announced on Twitter that the hostage situation was over. “Two outwardly uninjured people are in our care,” they added. It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect had been arrested.

Radio Dresden reported that a gunman earlier tried to enter a building where the broadcaster is based, near the city's main train station. The man reportedly fired several shots before fleeing, according to Radio Dresden.

Dresden police separately confirmed that a 62-year-old woman was found dead in another part of the city Saturday. Her 40-year-old son was named as a suspect. Police declined to confirm whether there was a connection between the killing and the hostage-taking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022