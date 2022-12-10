Two brothers among three held for murder in Thane district

Thane police has arrested three persons including two brothers for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man in Badlapur area of the district two days ago, an official said on Saturday.

The accused had a monetary dispute with victim Shravankumar Mohanram Bishnoi, said an official of Badlapur West police station.

On December 8, they allegedly invited him home for tea and strangulated him.

All three were booked for murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 on Friday. Further probe is on.

