Two brothers among three held for murder in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-12-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 19:10 IST
Thane police has arrested three persons including two brothers for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man in Badlapur area of the district two days ago, an official said on Saturday.

The accused had a monetary dispute with victim Shravankumar Mohanram Bishnoi, said an official of Badlapur West police station.

On December 8, they allegedly invited him home for tea and strangulated him.

All three were booked for murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 on Friday. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

