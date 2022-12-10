Left Menu

Ink thrown at Maha minister over remarks on Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule

Ink was thrown at Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil in Pimpri suburb of Pune on Saturday for his alleged remarks about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, police said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-12-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 19:25 IST
Ink thrown at Maha minister over remarks on Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule
  • Country:
  • India

Ink was thrown at Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil in Pimpri suburb of Pune on Saturday for his alleged remarks about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, police said. The police have detained the man who threw ink on Patil and further investigation is underway, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde said.

A video of the incident shows a man throwing ink at the senior BJP leader as he emerged out of a building in Pimpri Chinchwad. Security personnel around the minister immediately caught hold of the man.

The attack has come after the state higher and technical education minister made a remark on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule during a programme in Aurangabad.

Before the incident, some workers tried to wave black flags at the minister's convoy in Pimpri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022