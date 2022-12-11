Left Menu

Maha: Three devotees walking to Shirdi injured in hit-and-run

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-12-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 13:50 IST
Three devotees walking to the Saibaba temple in Shirdi were injured when an unidentified vehicle knocked them down in Shahapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Kalambe village late on Saturday night, an official said.

A case has been registered and a search has been launched for the vehicle involved in the accident, he said.

The injured devotees were rushed to a local hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and their condition is out of danger, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

