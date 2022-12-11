Left Menu

Kremlin says Minsk agreements failure was precursor to Ukraine conflict -agencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 16:57 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russia's concerns about the Minsk agreements being ignored was the precursor to Moscow launching what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday. President Vladimir Putin this week bemoaned the failure to implement the Minsk agreements - ceasefire and constitutional reform deals between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine brokered in 2014 and 2015 by Russia, France and Germany, at the outset of the conflict with Ukraine.

