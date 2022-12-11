Left Menu

Erdogan and Putin discuss efforts to export other goods via grain corridor -Turkish readout

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-12-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 17:04 IST
Erdogan and Putin discuss efforts to export other goods via grain corridor -Turkish readout
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about starting work on exporting other food products and commodities through the Black Sea grain corridor, Erdogan's office said on Sunday.

Bilateral ties between Ankara and Moscow, as well as energy and the fight against terrorism, were also discussed in the call, according to a readout from the Turkish presidency.

