Debate Over Shankaracharya Title Challenges Tradition

The dispute between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda and the administration regarding the Mauni Amavasya bath at Prayagraj's Sangam prompted BJP leader Uma Bharti to comment on the violation of 'decorum.' Bharti advised Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to manage the situation and maintain law and order.

In a developing controversy involving Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda and the local administration, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has criticized authorities for questioning the Shankaracharya's status. Bharti called the demand for proof a breach of tradition.

The dispute began during the recent 'Magh Mela' when Swami Avimukteshwarananda was allegedly stopped by police from bathing at Prayagraj's Sangam on Mauni Amavasya. The administration defended its actions based on a court ruling that bars new religious consecrations.

Expressing hope for a resolution, Bharti asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to uphold law and order, clarifying that her remarks were not a critique of his governance but a call for prudent oversight.

