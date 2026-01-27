GST Official Resigns Over Controversial Remarks by Shankaracharya

On Tuesday, GST Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh tendered his resignation in protest against remarks made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, which he found objectionable towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh expressed deep concern about the divisive narratives based on caste and religion, alleging they originated from Prayagraj, a sacred place. As a government servant, he stated that he could not remain indifferent to such incidents, which he believes undermine the nation's unity.

In his resignation, Singh voiced his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Indian Constitution. His decision highlights his commitment to opposing actions that threaten the state's integrity, while adhering to the responsibilities of a government position.

(With inputs from agencies.)