GST Official Resigns Over Controversial Remarks by Shankaracharya

GST Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh resigned, citing objectionable remarks by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Singh expressed his discontent with divisive tactics based on caste and religion. His resignation supports Prime Minister Modi, CM Adityanath, and the constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:50 IST
On Tuesday, GST Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh tendered his resignation in protest against remarks made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, which he found objectionable towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh expressed deep concern about the divisive narratives based on caste and religion, alleging they originated from Prayagraj, a sacred place. As a government servant, he stated that he could not remain indifferent to such incidents, which he believes undermine the nation's unity.

In his resignation, Singh voiced his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Indian Constitution. His decision highlights his commitment to opposing actions that threaten the state's integrity, while adhering to the responsibilities of a government position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

