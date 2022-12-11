Left Menu

Mother, child succumb to burn wounds in UP's Sultanpur, husband held

A woman and her three-year-old daughter on Sunday succumbed to burn injuries in Tavakkapur Nagra of Kadipur area here, police said. Lakshmi, 25, and her daughter Riddhi were alleged to have been set on fire by Lakshamis in-laws for dowry, Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:03 IST
A woman and her three-year-old daughter on Sunday succumbed to burn injuries in Tavakkapur Nagra of Kadipur area here, police said. Lakshmi, 25, and her daughter Riddhi were alleged to have been set on fire by Lakshami’s in-laws for dowry, Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said. An FIR has been filed against Lakshmi’s husband Arvind Chaurasia and her in-laws on the complaint of the victim's mother Barfa Devi.

Police have arrested Chaurasia, while a hunt is on to nab others. Lakshmi had got married to Chaurasia on May 12, 2018 and was being harassed for dowry ever since, Barfa Devi alleged in her complaint.

