Six killed in firing by Afghan forces on Pakistan border - Pakistan army

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:11 IST
Six killed in firing by Afghan forces on Pakistan border - Pakistan army
  • Pakistan

Heavy gunfire and artillery shelling by Afghan border forces killed six civilians across the border in Pakistan on Sunday and wounded another 17, the Pakistan army said.

Pakistani troops retaliated at the Chaman border crossing in southwestern Balochistan province, the army statement said, without giving details of any losses on the other side.

