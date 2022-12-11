Six killed in firing by Afghan forces on Pakistan border - Pakistan army
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:11 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Heavy gunfire and artillery shelling by Afghan border forces killed six civilians across the border in Pakistan on Sunday and wounded another 17, the Pakistan army said.
Pakistani troops retaliated at the Chaman border crossing in southwestern Balochistan province, the army statement said, without giving details of any losses on the other side.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chaman
- Balochistan
- Pakistani
- Pakistan
- Afghan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
10 terrorists killed by security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan
Pakistan: Coal miners suffer terrorism, violence and brutality in Balochistan
Pak court hands over PTI Senator Azam Swati's custody to Balochistan police in tweet case
Pakistan: Balochistan Students Action Committee to hold rallies against burning of schools
6 killed, 17 injured in Pakistan’s Balochistan province as Afghan Border Forces open fire