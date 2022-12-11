Prasar Bharati ADG elected vice president of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:39 IST
Prasar Bharati Additional Director General Sunil has been unanimously elected as the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU). Sunil has been elected for a three year term. Prasar Bharati had hosted the 59th ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in New Delhi last month.
The ABU is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasters from Asia and Pacific regions. Its General Assembly was attended by over 400 representatives of broadcasting organisations from more than 57 countries.
