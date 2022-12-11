Left Menu

Prasar Bharati ADG elected vice president of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union

Prasar Bharati had hosted the 59th ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in New Delhi last month.The ABU is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasters from Asia and Pacific regions. Its General Assembly was attended by over 400 representatives of broadcasting organisations from more than 57 countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:39 IST
Prasar Bharati ADG elected vice president of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union
  • Country:
  • India

Prasar Bharati Additional Director General Sunil has been unanimously elected as the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU). Sunil has been elected for a three year term. Prasar Bharati had hosted the 59th ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in New Delhi last month.

The ABU is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasters from Asia and Pacific regions. Its General Assembly was attended by over 400 representatives of broadcasting organisations from more than 57 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022