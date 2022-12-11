Left Menu

Disabled rights group writes 'open letter' to TN CM on access to public transport

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2022 21:31 IST
  India

The Disability Rights Group has written an ''open letter'' to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, seeking immediate steps to ensure the disabled persons get access to public transport.

They have been working on making Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) vehicles here and other transport corporation buses accessible for persons with disabilities for almost 20 years, but ''despite orders we have not been successful yet,'' it said.

Earlier, a public interest litigation was also filed in the Madras High Court on the matter but the transport department files affidavits saying it doesn't have additional funds to buy/make buses accessible or that there was no infrastructure to run such vehicles.

''We, therefore urge your esteemed office to take necessary steps at the earliest to ensure public transport is accessible in terms of both vehicles and infrastructure,'' it added.

