Man arrested in Nepal for duping people by promising jobs in the Indian Army

A 43-year-old Nepalese citizen was arrested on Sunday for duping people of at least Rs 200 lakhs under the pretext of promising them jobs in the Indian Army, police said. He was booked for cheating people by promising them jobs in the Indian Army, police said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-12-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 22:53 IST
  • Nepal

A 43-year-old Nepalese citizen was arrested on Sunday for duping people of at least Rs 200 lakhs under the pretext of promising them jobs in the Indian Army, police said. Narendra Pakhrin was arrested from eastern Nepal’s Morang district, near Biratnagar Industrial Estate after the police received a tip-off about his whereabouts. Pakhrin charged at least Rs 6 lakh each from more than 25 job aspirants, according to the police. He was booked for cheating people by promising them jobs in the Indian Army, police said. Nepal Police have initiated further investigation in this case.

