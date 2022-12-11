Left Menu

Man accused of stealing wheat bags tied to moving truck's bonnet in Punjab's Muktsar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 23:09 IST
A man in Punjab's Muktsar district who was accused of stealing two bags of wheat from a truck was taken to police station tied to the truck's bonnet as a punishment.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday.

In the video, the man was seen tied with a rope while a helper of the truck driver was sitting beside him.

The helper could be heard telling another unidentified person that the tied man had stolen two bags of wheat and he was being taken to the Bus Stand Police Station.

Meanwhile, police in Muktsar said they have received two videos related to the incident.

In one video, the man was seen stealing wheat bags from the truck, and in another video, the same man was tied to the bonnet of the truck, purportedly being taken to the police station.

A police officer from Muktsar said action will be taken as per law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

