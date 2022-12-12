Left Menu

Zambian police announce discovery of bodies of 27 Ethiopians

PTI | Lusaka | Updated: 12-12-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 00:14 IST
Zambian police announce discovery of bodies of 27 Ethiopians
  • Country:
  • Zambia

The bodies of 27 men believed to be Ethiopian nationals were discovered Sunday in Zambia's capital city, police have confirmed.

Police investigations indicate the bodies ''all males aged between 20 and 38, were dumped ... in Ngwerere area (of Lusaka) by unknown people,” Danny Mwale, Deputy Police Public Relations officer, said in a statement.

“They are all believed to be Ethiopian nationals,” Mwale said.

One man was still alive and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The 27 bodies have been taken to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary for formal identification and postmortems, he said.

Police and other security services are investigating, said Mwale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

 Saudi Arabia
3
Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022