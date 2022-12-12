UPDATE 1-EU's Borrell: European Parliament corruption probe is "very worrisome"

A Belgian investigation into alleged corruption at the European Parliament is "very worrisome", European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday after raids and arrests linked to alleged money and gifts from Qatar.

Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros ($631,800) in Brussels on Friday as part of the probe. Four people have since been charged and two released, prosecutors said in a statement on Sunday.

They have not named any of the suspects.

The European Parliament said at the weekend it had suspended the powers and duties of one of its vice presidents, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, in light of the Belgian investigation.

"Certainly the news is very worrisome," Borrell told reporters as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers. "We are facing some events, some facts that certainly worries me as a former president of the European Parliament, also."

Prosecutors said they had suspected for months that a Gulf state was trying to influence decision-making in Brussels.

A source with knowledge of the case said the state was World Cup host Qatar. A Qatari official denied at the weekend accusations of possible misconduct.

"Any association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed," the official said.

The Greek socialist PASOK party said in a statement that it was expelling Kaili from its ranks. Her office did not answer telephone calls or respond to an email requesting comment.

The European Parliament was due to vote this week on a proposal to extend visa-free travel to the EU for Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Ecuador. Some lawmakers have suggested the debate and vote should be postponed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)