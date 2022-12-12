Left Menu

British businessman to fight U.S. extradition for helping oligarch evade sanctions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 18:12 IST
British businessman to fight U.S. extradition for helping oligarch evade sanctions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A British businessman accused of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions placed on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska will fight extradition from Britain at a hearing in May, his lawyers told a London court on Monday.

Graham Bonham-Carter is said by federal prosecutors in Manhattan to have worked for entities controlled by Deripaska, the billionaire founder of aluminium giant Rusal RUAL.MM, since around 2003.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Bonham-Carter "continued to provide services to and for the benefit of Deripaska in connection with real estate and artwork" in the United States after sanctions were imposed in 2018.

Bonham-Carter, 62, faces one count of conspiring to violate and evade U.S. sanctions, one count of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and one count of wire fraud.

He was arrested in Britain in October and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday ahead of a full extradition hearing on May 22 and 23, 2023.

His lawyer Gavin Irwin told the court that Bonham-Carter will argue he should not be extradited because of the "insufficient particularity" of the allegations against him.

Bonham-Carter will also argue that he cannot be extradited in relation to alleged breaches of U.S. sanctions as Deripaska was not sanctioned by Britain at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022