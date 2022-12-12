Left Menu

Imam arrested for allegedly raping 8-year-old inside Jharkhand madrasa: Police

PTI | Simdega | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:15 IST
Imam arrested for allegedly raping 8-year-old inside Jharkhand madrasa: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An imam was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl at a madrasa in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened when the girl went to the madrasa on Sunday for Urdu lessons, Kolebira police station officer-in-charge Ranjit Kumar said.

The imam, 43, sent the other pupils home, and took the girl to his room on the campus where he allegedly raped her, the officer said.

After the rape, he allegedly threatened the girl and told her that a jinn has possessed him, police said.

The girl returned home in tears and narrated the incident to her parents who then lodged a police complaint.

She said that the imam had allegedly raped her even two months ago, but she could not tell them out of fear, according to police.

Police said they arrested the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022