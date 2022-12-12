Left Menu

Man arrested for rape in Greater Noida after woman finds he hid his religion

A 23-year-old man in Greater Noida was arrested Monday for allegedly raping his partner after getting into a relationship with her under false identity, police said.The accused had identified himself as Ashish Thakur to the woman while his real name is Haseen Saifi, about which the woman got to know after three months of relationship, they said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:23 IST
Man arrested for rape in Greater Noida after woman finds he hid his religion
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man in Greater Noida was arrested Monday for allegedly raping his partner after getting into a relationship with her under false identity, police said.

The accused had identified himself as Ashish Thakur to the woman while his real name is Haseen Saifi, about which the woman got to know after three months of relationship, they said. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, an official said. ''The woman, a native of Uttarakhand, worked at a private company in Greater Noida. She met this person in the city and both fell in love, and also got into physical relationship,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

''Later, the woman got to know that the man is a Muslim and his real name is Haseen Saifi. She confronted him after the finding and approached police. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was lodged and the accused was arrested,'' Singh said.

The FIR, which was lodged at Dadri police station, also mentioned that Saifi had made false promises of marriage to the woman, the official said, adding that further legal proceedings in the case were underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022