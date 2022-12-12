Left Menu

Odisha: Two arrested in Keonjhar murders over witchcraft

PTI | Keonjhar | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:13 IST
Odisha: Two arrested in Keonjhar murders over witchcraft
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Monday for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old man and his wife on suspicion that they practiced witchcraft, police said.

The bodies of Bahada Murmu and his wife Dhani Murmu, 35, were found in a pool of blood outside their house in Rasool Jhumukipatiya Sahi in Daitari police station area on Sunday morning.

Bahada's nephew Dhaneswar and a contract killer, identified as Rabi Hembram, were arrested in the case, police said.

Dhaneswar had hired Rabi for Rs 10,000 as he suspected that due to Bahada's ''witchcraft'' his father fell sick a few months ago, they said.

Dhaneswar was detained for questioning after the couple's daughter Singo Murmu told police about their feud with his family over land.

During questioning, Dhaneswar confessed to the crime, leading to the arrest of the contract killer, police claimed.

The murder weapon was also found, they said.

Singo said that her parents were sleeping outside their room on Saturday night. ''I was sleeping inside the room. After hearing a scream, I came out and saw that my parents were lying in a pool of blood,'' she said.

She called up her uncle Kisan Marandi and informed him what had happened.

''I got a call from Singo around 12.30 am. I, along with my elder son, reached the village on a motorcycle,'' Marandi said.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022