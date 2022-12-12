Odisha: Two arrested in Keonjhar murders over witchcraft

Two persons were arrested in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Monday for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old man and his wife on suspicion that they practiced witchcraft, police said.

The bodies of Bahada Murmu and his wife Dhani Murmu, 35, were found in a pool of blood outside their house in Rasool Jhumukipatiya Sahi in Daitari police station area on Sunday morning.

Bahada's nephew Dhaneswar and a contract killer, identified as Rabi Hembram, were arrested in the case, police said.

Dhaneswar had hired Rabi for Rs 10,000 as he suspected that due to Bahada's ''witchcraft'' his father fell sick a few months ago, they said.

Dhaneswar was detained for questioning after the couple's daughter Singo Murmu told police about their feud with his family over land.

During questioning, Dhaneswar confessed to the crime, leading to the arrest of the contract killer, police claimed.

The murder weapon was also found, they said.

Singo said that her parents were sleeping outside their room on Saturday night. ''I was sleeping inside the room. After hearing a scream, I came out and saw that my parents were lying in a pool of blood,'' she said.

She called up her uncle Kisan Marandi and informed him what had happened.

''I got a call from Singo around 12.30 am. I, along with my elder son, reached the village on a motorcycle,'' Marandi said.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

