Maha: Mob vandalises vehicles, furniture after mentally unwell teen is molested by school caretaker

A mob vandalised vehicles and furniture in a residential school in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday claiming police inaction after a 15-year-old mentally unwell girl was allegedly molested by the facilitys caretaker on December 8, an official said.The incident took place in a school-cum-hostel in Jaitala area and the 28-year-old accused has been arrested, the MIDC police station official said.The girls kin and their friends who had assembled at the school after finding out about the incident accused the facilitys management of being involved.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:45 IST
A mob vandalised vehicles and furniture in a residential school in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday claiming police inaction after a 15-year-old mentally unwell girl was allegedly molested by the facility's caretaker on December 8, an official said.

The incident took place in a school-cum-hostel in Jaitala area and the 28-year-old accused has been arrested, the MIDC police station official said.

''The girl's kin and their friends who had assembled at the school after finding out about the incident accused the facility's management of being involved. They were upset the police was late to reach the spot despite being informed,'' he said.

''Angry over this, the mob vandalised some vehicles and the furniture of the school-cum-hostel. We have arrested the caretaker and further probe into the incident is underway,'' he added.

The victim's parents said they were angry with the school management and the MIDC police, alleging lethargy on the part of both to probe the incident.

