Left Menu

West Bengal: Crude bombs found in Galshi

A huge number of crude bombs was found in West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Monday.The crude bombs, kept in plastic jars, were found at a paddy field in Pursha village in Galshi block on Sunday night, they said.The bombs were defused on Monday morning, they added. Last week, three persons were killed in a blast at a house in Purba Medinipur district.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:52 IST
West Bengal: Crude bombs found in Galshi
  • Country:
  • India

A huge number of crude bombs was found in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Monday.

The crude bombs, kept in plastic jars, were found at a paddy field in Pursha village in Galshi block on Sunday night, they said.

The bombs were defused on Monday morning, they added. An investigation was underway, police said.

Over the last few weeks, crude bombs were recovered by the police from different parts of the state. Last week, three persons were killed in a blast at a house in Purba Medinipur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022