Burning through ammo, Russia using 40-year-old rounds, U.S. official says

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 00:39 IST
Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it burns through its stockpiles to carry out its nearly 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday.

"They have drawn from its aging ammunition stockpile, which does indicate that they are willing to use that older ammunition, some of which was originally produced more than 40 years ago," the military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"In other words, you load the ammunition and you cross your fingers and hope it's going to fire or when it lands that it's going to explode."

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

