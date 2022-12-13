Left Menu

China starts WTO dispute against U.S. chip export curbs

The United States has blocked appointments to the WTO's top ruling body on trade disputes, meaning some rows never get settled. "We have received a request for consultations from the (People's Republic of China) related to certain U.S. actions affecting semiconductors," said Adam Hodge, spokesperson for U.S. Trade Representative's office.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 04:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 04:30 IST
China starts WTO dispute against U.S. chip export curbs

China has launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, China's commerce ministry said.

The United States passed a sweeping set of regulations in October aimed at kneecapping China's semiconductor industry, prompting a complaint from a top China trade group. "China takes legal actions within the WTO framework as a necessary way to address our concerns and to defend our legitimate interests," said a statement by China's commerce ministry, its diplomatic mission in Geneva relayed.

It added that the U.S. curbs "threatened the stability of the global industrial supply chains". The so-called request for consultations is the first step in a long procedure at the global trade body. The United States has blocked appointments to the WTO's top ruling body on trade disputes, meaning some rows never get settled.

"We have received a request for consultations from the (People's Republic of China) related to certain U.S. actions affecting semiconductors," said Adam Hodge, spokesperson for U.S. Trade Representative's office. "As we have already communicated to the PRC, these targeted actions relate to national security, and the WTO is not the appropriate forum to discuss issues related to national security," Hodge said in an emailed statement.

China's complaint on U.S. chip export curbs comes days after a WTO ruling against Washington in a separate suit about metal tariffs that had been brought by China among others. The United States, a regular critic of the WTO's arbitration proceedings, rejected the WTO's findings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022