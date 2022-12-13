Left Menu

S.Korea, U.S., Japan to coordinate sanctions on N.Korea -S.Korea envoy

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 09:05 IST
South Korea, Japan and the United States will coordinate sanctions and close gaps in the international sanctions regime against North Korea, Seoul's envoy for North Korea said on Tuesday.

Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, said at a meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts that North Korea was becoming more aggressive and blatant in its nuclear threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

