Left Menu

Indian Army bravely prevented Chinese attempts to unilaterally change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS

The Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese PLAs attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradeshs Tawang sector on December 9 and confronted it with firmness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.In a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh said no Indian soldiers has died, nor has anyone been seriously injured in the faceoff.The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 12:41 IST
Indian Army bravely prevented Chinese attempts to unilaterally change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese PLA's attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9 and confronted it with firmness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh said no Indian soldiers has died, nor has anyone been seriously injured in the faceoff.

''The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish,'' the defence minister said.

''I would like to assure this House that our forces are fully committed to safeguard our territorial integrity, and are always ready to prevent any attempt against it,'' he said. The chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels, Singh said.

''I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort,'' he said. Seeking an explanation from the defence minister over the Tawang incident, various opposition members created an uproar in Lok Sabha, alleging that they were not being allowed to speak. They later walked out of the House. The opposition members included those from Congress, NCP, DMK and AIADMK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
3
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030; Mexican state brings back mask mandate as COVID numbers rise and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vacc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022