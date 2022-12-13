Left Menu

2,639 govt jobs, 6,000 transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrants: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:14 IST
2,639 govt jobs, 6,000 transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrants: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 2,639 government jobs have been provided to Kashmiri migrants under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), 2015, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha.

He also said the government has approved construction of 6,000 transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees engaged or to be engaged in different departments of government of Jammu and Kashmir in the valley.

''2,639 government jobs have been provided to Kashmiri migrants under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), 2015,'' he said in a written reply.

Further, the minister said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a portal on September 7, 2021 to address the grievances of Kashmiri migrants. The government of India reimburses the expenditure incurred by the government of Jammu and Kashmir on providing the following facilities to the eligible Kashmiri migrants settled in Jammu, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022