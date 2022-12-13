Left Menu

Mumbai: Cop injured in police station fire dies in hospital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:01 IST
Mumbai: Cop injured in police station fire dies in hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old policeman, who sustained 95 per cent burn injuries in a fire that erupted on the premises of a police station, died at a hospital here on Tuesday, an official said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Arvind Khot was critically injured when a blaze broke out in the store room of Kherwadi police station in Bandra on Monday afternoon, the official said. The injured ASI was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital and later shifted to Masina Hospital in Byculla, where he was declared dead in the morning, he said.

Many police officials and a few people were present inside the ground-plus two-storey building of the police station when the fire erupted.

According to firefighters, the blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, office records, etc, but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022