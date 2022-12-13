UP: Man booked for attempting to rape 5-year-old girl

A man was booked for allegedly attempting to rape a five-year-old girl here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the girl was playing outside her house, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai said.

The accused took the girl to a secluded place promising that he will give her a toffee. He then tried to rape her but the girl raised an alarm and fled, he added.

On reaching home, the girl told her mother about the incident, following which her father filed a complaint with the police against the accused, Rai said.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused and the girl was sent for medical examination, he said, adding efforts are on to nab the man who is absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)