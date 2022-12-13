Terrorist associate arrested in J&K's Pulwama
- Country:
- India
Security forces on Tuesday arrested a terrorist associate of the Al-Badr outfit from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here.
Yawar Bashir Dar is a resident of Arigam in Pulwama, they said.
''Police in Pulwama along with the Army and CRPF, at a joint checkpoint established at Bandzoo Crossing, arrested one active terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol from his possession,'' a police spokesperson said.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Pulwama Police Station, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Arigam
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Yawar Bashir Dar
- CRPF
- Bandzoo Crossing
- Pulwama
- Al-Badr
ALSO READ
EC announces ex gratia to kin of two CRPF jawans shot dead in Porbandar on poll duty
Water crisis for CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar in next few months on 'Burha Pahar' naxal bastion
RBI Chief Secretary Arun Mehta inaugurates diamond jubilee function of RBI, Jammu
Call of duty: CRPF dog saves lives after sniffing out IED in Jharkhand
CRPF constable injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur