Terrorist associate arrested in J&K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:08 IST
Security forces on Tuesday arrested a terrorist associate of the Al-Badr outfit from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here.

Yawar Bashir Dar is a resident of Arigam in Pulwama, they said.

''Police in Pulwama along with the Army and CRPF, at a joint checkpoint established at Bandzoo Crossing, arrested one active terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol from his possession,'' a police spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Pulwama Police Station, the spokesperson said.

